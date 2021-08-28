South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises about 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.14. 439,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,612. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $228.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

