South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.72. The stock has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

