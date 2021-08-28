South Street Advisors LLC Sells 11,733 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 3.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 257,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

