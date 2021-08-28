South Street Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $10.43 on Friday, reaching $291.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $5,622,827 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

