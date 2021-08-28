South Street Advisors LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,574 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 267,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:MDC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 482,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

