South Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,118,000. MasTec accounts for approximately 3.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasTec by 53.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $93.28. 614,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,050. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

