South Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,000. QUALCOMM makes up 2.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 10,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 223,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

