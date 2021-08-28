S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $971,046,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

