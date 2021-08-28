S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,685 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $73,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,676,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.30. The stock had a trading volume of 838,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.