Space Cow Boy Price Tops $49.99 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for about $49.99 or 0.00102011 BTC on exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $84,863.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

