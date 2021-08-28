SparkPoint (SRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $345,423.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $38.53 million and approximately $345,423.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,700,139 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.