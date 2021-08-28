Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.