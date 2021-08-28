SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

SPTN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 249,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,845. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

