SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,160. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.