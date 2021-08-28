SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $170.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

