SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,716,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

