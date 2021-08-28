SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 6.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $36,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 727,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,540. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

