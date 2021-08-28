SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,114 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. 502,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,956. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

