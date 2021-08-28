SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,841 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 2.34% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.