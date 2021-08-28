Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits One Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00289721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047742 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

