Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.91.

A number of analysts have commented on TOY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TOY opened at C$47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.38. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.7899999 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

