Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,601 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

