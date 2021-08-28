Splintershards (SPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.73 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $39.95 million and $5.73 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

