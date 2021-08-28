Splintershards Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $39.93 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

