Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,732,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. cut their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

