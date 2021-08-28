Spore (SPORE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $175,395.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spore

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

