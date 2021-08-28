Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $45.64 on Friday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Equities analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,404,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

