Squarespace’s (SQSP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,081. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth $1,383,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $740,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.