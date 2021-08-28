St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,556.28

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,556.28 ($20.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,608 ($21.01). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,603.50 ($20.95), with a volume of 475,383 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,556.28. The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.