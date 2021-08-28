St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in August

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 568,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 431.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STJPF remained flat at $$21.12 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.12. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

