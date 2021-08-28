STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $138.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.20 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $555.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $633.39 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

