STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.97 Million

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $138.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.20 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $555.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $563.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $633.39 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.