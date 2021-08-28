StakedZEN Trading 13.2% Higher This Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. StakedZEN has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $865.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $83.79 or 0.00171772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,192 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.