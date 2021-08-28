Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

