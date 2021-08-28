StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in August

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the July 29th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SRHBF stock remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. StarHub has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93.

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

