STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $104.98 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

