Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $70.01 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $8.09 or 0.00016525 BTC on major exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $70.01 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007432 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,656,688 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars.

