SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,022.96

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 28th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $53,022.96 and $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00852306 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

