Stellar Hits Market Capitalization of $8.22 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $562.69 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00064461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00135121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,941.52 or 1.00330248 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,860 coins and its circulating supply is 23,607,320,491 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

