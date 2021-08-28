stETH Trading Up 27.7% This Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.