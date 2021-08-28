Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Stifel Financial worth $54,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Stifel Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.01. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

