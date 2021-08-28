Stipend Hits One Day Volume of $973.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 88.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $973.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00349472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,685,864 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

