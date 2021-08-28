StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 77.9% in August

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANX opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

