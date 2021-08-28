StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.60. StorageVault Canada shares last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 74,156 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.0910075 earnings per share for the current year.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.