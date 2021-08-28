STRAKS (STAK) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $36,009.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

