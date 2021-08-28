Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 13,306 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 510,474 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 132,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $51.23. 109,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.