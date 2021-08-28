Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 708,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,092. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.