Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.85. 2,430,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,135. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.