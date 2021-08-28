Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. 333,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,163. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $322.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

