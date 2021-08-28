Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,030,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.