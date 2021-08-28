Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $3.38 million and $6,178.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,012,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

